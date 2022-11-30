The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] Is Currently 1.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] traded at a high on 11/29/22, posting a 1.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.75. The company report on November 28, 2022 that The AZEK Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2022 Results.

Solid Results Delivering 15% Net Sales Growth in Fiscal 2022; Channel Inventory Recalibration On-Track; Executing Against Strategy to Deliver Margin Expansion; Returned $23 Million to Shareholders Through Share Repurchases in the Fourth Quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5358729 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The AZEK Company Inc. stands at 4.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.78%.

The market cap for AZEK stock reached $2.67 billion, with 153.49 million shares outstanding and 147.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, AZEK reached a trading volume of 5358729 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $23.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on AZEK stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AZEK shares from 23 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06.

How has AZEK stock performed recently?

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.77. With this latest performance, AZEK shares dropped by -1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.36, while it was recorded at 18.21 for the last single week of trading, and 20.53 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.36 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for AZEK is now 7.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.56. Additionally, AZEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 5.10%.

Insider trade positions for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]

There are presently around $2,673 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,096,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 19,095,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.95 million in AZEK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $168.75 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly -6.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AZEK Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 20,169,984 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 21,842,026 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 108,588,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,600,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,887,128 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 6,671,276 shares during the same period.