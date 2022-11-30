Sunrun Inc. [RUN] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $36

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] closed the trading session at $30.74 on 11/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.72, while the highest price level was $32.09. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Sunrun Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Net Subscriber Value expands significantly to $13,259, exceeding guidance.

Net Earning Assets increased by $465 million from the prior quarter, now at $5.1 billion, including $956 million in Total Cash.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.38 percent and weekly performance of 0.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 40.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.91M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 4435401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $46.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21.

RUN stock trade performance evaluation

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 40.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.71, while it was recorded at 31.24 for the last single week of trading, and 27.29 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,748 million, or 92.70% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,084,750, which is approximately -4.27% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,530,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $569.62 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $375.49 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly -5.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 237 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 16,814,048 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 24,266,044 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 145,896,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,976,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,625,413 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 2,412,167 shares during the same period.