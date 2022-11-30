Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] is -93.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: STAB] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.147 during the day while it closed the day at $0.14. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Statera Biopharma Receives Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) (the “Company” or “Statera Biopharma”), a biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced that, by decision dated October 26, 2022, a Nasdaq Hearings Panel granted the Company’s request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”), subject to the Company’s satisfaction of certain interim milestones and, ultimately, the Company’s compliance with all applicable criteria for continued listing on Nasdaq, including the $1.00 bid price and $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirements, by January 31, 2023.

Statera Biopharma Inc. stock has also gained 43.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STAB stock has declined by -25.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.86% and lost -93.84% year-on date.

The market cap for STAB stock reached $7.22 million, with 50.23 million shares outstanding and 45.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, STAB reached a trading volume of 9805102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Statera Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95.

STAB stock trade performance evaluation

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.03. With this latest performance, STAB shares dropped by -2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1385, while it was recorded at 0.1165 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2793 for the last 200 days.

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Statera Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.40% of STAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,356,946, which is approximately -17.069% of the company’s market cap and around 15.93% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 378,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54000.0 in STAB stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $24000.0 in STAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:STAB] by around 308,143 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 496,657 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 2,153,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,958,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,394 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 53,916 shares during the same period.