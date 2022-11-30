Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] Stock trading around $5.07 per share: What’s Next?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.12 during the day while it closed the day at $5.07. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record 2022 Third Quarter Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) has released its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars).

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock has also gained 1.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAND stock has declined by -11.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.18% and lost -18.23% year-on date.

The market cap for SAND stock reached $1.51 billion, with 298.18 million shares outstanding and 246.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, SAND reached a trading volume of 3378442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $9.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9.50 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock. On February 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SAND shares from 6.50 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07.

SAND stock trade performance evaluation

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 6.36 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.61 and a Gross Margin at +53.84. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $604 million, or 60.46% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 28,742,265, which is approximately 40.74% of the company’s market cap and around 3.96% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 7,890,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.01 million in SAND stocks shares; and ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, currently with $34.21 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 40,654,709 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 6,436,816 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 72,077,675 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,169,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,041,672 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 3,155,707 shares during the same period.