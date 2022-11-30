Poshmark Inc. [POSH] Revenue clocked in at $352.10 million, up 4.64% YTD: What’s Next?

Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ: POSH] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $17.83 during the day while it closed the day at $17.82. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Poshmark, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Q3 Total Revenue Increased 11% Year-over-Year to $88.4 millionQ3 Gross Merchandise Value Increased 7% Year-over-Year to $475.6 millionQ3 Adjusted EBITDA was ($8.0) million with (9.0%) margins.

Poshmark Inc. stock has also gained 0.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, POSH stock has inclined by 65.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 63.04% and gained 4.64% year-on date.

The market cap for POSH stock reached $1.41 billion, with 78.68 million shares outstanding and 53.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, POSH reached a trading volume of 10007053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Poshmark Inc. [POSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POSH shares is $17.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Poshmark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $14 to $17.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Poshmark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $17, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on POSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poshmark Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for POSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54.

POSH stock trade performance evaluation

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, POSH shares gained by 0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.04 for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.08, while it was recorded at 17.80 for the last single week of trading, and 13.24 for the last 200 days.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poshmark Inc. [POSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +83.03. Poshmark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.99.

Poshmark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $778 million, or 81.50% of POSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POSH stocks are: MV MANAGEMENT XI, L.L.C. with ownership of 5,012,539, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; DORSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,745,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.57 million in POSH stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $59.38 million in POSH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Poshmark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ:POSH] by around 9,045,407 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 10,484,872 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 24,110,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,640,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POSH stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,157,321 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,086,775 shares during the same period.