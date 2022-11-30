Piper Sandler lifts Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE: LSPD] gained 1.93% or 0.29 points to close at $15.30 with a heavy trading volume of 3350609 shares. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Lightspeed named one of Canada’s Enterprise Fast 15 winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50(TM) program.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the Company was honored as an Enterprise Fast 15 award winner as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award recognizes the fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This leadership category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2018 and a minimum revenue of $25 million in 2021.

It opened the trading session at $15.07, the shares rose to $15.34 and dropped to $14.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LSPD points out that the company has recorded -41.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, LSPD reached to a volume of 3350609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $112 to $60, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on LSPD stock. On November 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LSPD shares from 121 to 103.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99.

Trading performance analysis for LSPD stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, LSPD shares dropped by -20.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.17, while it was recorded at 15.24 for the last single week of trading, and 21.58 for the last 200 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.45 and a Gross Margin at +30.18. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.09.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]

There are presently around $1,199 million, or 59.21% of LSPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSPD stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 24,286,219, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; FIL LTD, holding 6,468,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $98.97 million in LSPD stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $75.27 million in LSPD stock with ownership of nearly 36.016% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE:LSPD] by around 10,269,995 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 12,228,441 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 55,884,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,382,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSPD stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,368,997 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 8,913,074 shares during the same period.