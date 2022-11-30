Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] Revenue clocked in at $5.91 billion, down -52.05% YTD: What’s Next?

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WOOF] plunged by -$0.18 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.847 during the day while it closed the day at $9.49. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy and Petco Join Forces to Make Traveling with Pets Safer, Easier, and More Memorable.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

‘Pet Friendly Picks by Petco’ to feature vacation properties and curated travel products through the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy booking platform.

With more and more travelers taking their pets with them on vacation, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott’s premium home rental platform, and Petco Health + Wellness Company, are joining to elevate the vacation experience for pet parents and their furry family members.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock has also loss -0.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WOOF stock has declined by -36.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -40.54% and lost -52.05% year-on date.

The market cap for WOOF stock reached $2.83 billion, with 265.43 million shares outstanding and 80.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, WOOF reached a trading volume of 5208741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WOOF shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WOOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WOOF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for WOOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

WOOF stock trade performance evaluation

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, WOOF shares dropped by -10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WOOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.60 for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.68, while it was recorded at 9.74 for the last single week of trading, and 15.53 for the last 200 days.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.76 and a Gross Margin at +41.79. Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.44.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WOOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. go to 48.80%.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [WOOF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,370 million, or 65.30% of WOOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WOOF stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,765,368, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, holding 7,894,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.92 million in WOOF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $67.05 million in WOOF stock with ownership of nearly 0.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WOOF] by around 15,312,127 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 29,470,210 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 99,598,334 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,380,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WOOF stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,105,963 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 14,468,918 shares during the same period.