Market cap of Vivakor Inc. [VIVK] reaches 22.64M – now what?

Vivakor Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVK] gained 21.39% on the last trading session, reaching $1.22 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Vivakor Reports Growth of 1,118% to $11.8 Million in Revenue for Third Quarter 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Led by Significant Increase in Oil and Natural Gas Liquid Sales from Recent Acquisition of Silver Fuels Delhi, LLC.

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) (“Vivakor” or the “Company”), a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Vivakor Inc. represents 18.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.64 million with the latest information. VIVK stock price has been found in the range of $1.07 to $1.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 44.51K shares, VIVK reached a trading volume of 5630069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vivakor Inc. [VIVK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivakor Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for VIVK stock

Vivakor Inc. [VIVK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.58. With this latest performance, VIVK shares gained by 8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.33 for Vivakor Inc. [VIVK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0871, while it was recorded at 1.0161 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7537 for the last 200 days.

Vivakor Inc. [VIVK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vivakor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vivakor Inc. [VIVK]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of VIVK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVK stocks are: GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC. with ownership of 69,357, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 51.55% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 19,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24000.0 in VIVK stocks shares; and CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, currently with $18000.0 in VIVK stock with ownership of nearly -40% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Vivakor Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVK] by around 22,523 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 35,134 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 61,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVK stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,179 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 24,137 shares during the same period.