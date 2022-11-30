Market cap of United Maritime Corporation [USEA] reaches 25.67M – now what?

United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ: USEA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.45%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that United Maritime Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.00 Per Share.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The dividend is payable on or about January 10, 2023 to the common shareholders of record as of December 12, 2022.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.67 million, with 7.22 million shares outstanding and 7.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 911.17K shares, USEA stock reached a trading volume of 8111162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Maritime Corporation [USEA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Maritime Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for USEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for USEA in the course of the last twelve months was 7.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

USEA Stock Performance Analysis:

United Maritime Corporation [USEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.45.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.80 for United Maritime Corporation [USEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.37, while it was recorded at 3.13 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into United Maritime Corporation Fundamentals:

United Maritime Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

United Maritime Corporation [USEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.00% of USEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USEA stocks are: ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 16,537, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.46% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 13,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in USEA stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $43000.0 in USEA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in United Maritime Corporation [NASDAQ:USEA] by around 44,396 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USEA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,396 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.