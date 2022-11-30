Market cap of The Western Union Company [WU] reaches 5.56B – now what?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] gained 1.47% or 0.21 points to close at $14.47 with a heavy trading volume of 4478198 shares. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Study: Consumers Seek Choice for How and When They Transfer Money Internationally.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

New Western Union research maps consumer sentiment in the Philippines about current and future money movement capabilities and needs.

Consumers agree that they will need to send and receive more money in the next 12 months.

It opened the trading session at $14.26, the shares rose to $14.52 and dropped to $14.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WU points out that the company has recorded -20.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, WU reached to a volume of 4478198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $13.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Wolfe Research kept a Underperform rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.57.

Trading performance analysis for WU stock

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.77, while it was recorded at 14.26 for the last single week of trading, and 16.35 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.63 and a Gross Margin at +39.36. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 297.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

The Western Union Company [WU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to -8.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $5,566 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 62,496,825, which is approximately -0.875% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,774,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $662.36 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $254.21 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -20.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 36,059,007 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 31,610,330 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 316,998,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,667,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,420,942 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,311,166 shares during the same period.