Market cap of The Mosaic Company [MOS] reaches 17.23B – now what?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] traded at a high on 11/29/22, posting a 0.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.73. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Mosaic Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for third quarter 2022. The company’s earnings release, market update, and supplemental materials are available at https:

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Tuesday, November 8th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic’s website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today’s date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3814221 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Mosaic Company stands at 3.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.60%.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $17.23 billion, with 344.20 million shares outstanding and 339.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 3814221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $63.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has MOS stock performed recently?

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.25. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.83 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.02, while it was recorded at 50.77 for the last single week of trading, and 55.48 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.79. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80.

The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 14.70%.

Insider trade positions for The Mosaic Company [MOS]

There are presently around $15,048 million, or 90.80% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,750,647, which is approximately -2.331% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,964,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in MOS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $976.89 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -21.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

361 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 32,259,490 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 36,792,153 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 227,582,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,633,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,884,852 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 2,790,147 shares during the same period.