Market cap of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III [HIII] reaches 755.35M – now what?

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III [NASDAQ: HIII] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.16%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Announces Liquidation.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (Nasdaq: HIII) (“HIII” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has determined to dissolve and liquidate HIII in accordance with its governing documents because it will not consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. All outstanding shares of common stock of the Company issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering (“Public Shares”) will be redeemed at a per-share redemption price of approximately $10.10, such redemption expected to occur on December 21, 2022.

The Company has instructed Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the trustee of the Company’s trust account and the Company’s transfer agent (the “Trustee”), to take all necessary actions to immediately liquidate the Company’s trust account for disbursement to the holders of Public Shares (“Holders”). Holders are eligible to receive their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the trust account, net of any amounts withdrawn by the Company to pay taxes or dissolution expenses in accordance with the Company’s governing documents, by delivering Public Shares to the Trustee for redemption (the “Redemption”). However, Holders who own Public Shares in “street name” will not need to take any action in order to participate in the Redemption.

Over the last 12 months, HIII stock rose by 3.39%.

The market cap for the stock reached $755.35 million, with 75.00 million shares outstanding and 60.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 201.85K shares, HIII stock reached a trading volume of 9480050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III [HIII]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

HIII Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III [HIII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, HIII shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.54 for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III [HIII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 9.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III [HIII] Insider Position Details

34 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III [NASDAQ:HIII] by around 6,144,285 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 5,285,368 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 40,912,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,342,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIII stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,681,679 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,516,100 shares during the same period.