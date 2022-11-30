Market cap of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] reaches 1.04B – now what?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.64 during the day while it closed the day at $3.58. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Fortuna Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2022.

(All amounts expressed in US dollars, tabular amounts in millions, unless otherwise stated).

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) (“Fortuna” or the “Company”) today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022. Third Quarter 2022 Highlights.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock has also gained 5.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSM stock has inclined by 53.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.48% and lost -8.21% year-on date.

The market cap for FSM stock reached $1.04 billion, with 290.18 million shares outstanding and 286.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 3833515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75.

FSM stock trade performance evaluation

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.92. With this latest performance, FSM shares gained by 26.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.42 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.90, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.17 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $278 million, or 37.67% of FSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 30,019,709, which is approximately -3.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.91% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 8,424,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.16 million in FSM stocks shares; and EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.45 million in FSM stock with ownership of nearly 16.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE:FSM] by around 7,562,816 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 11,349,604 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 58,845,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,757,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSM stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 399,035 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,492,921 shares during the same period.