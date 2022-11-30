Market cap of Azul S.A. [AZUL] reaches 776.84M – now what?

Azul S.A. [NYSE: AZUL] traded at a low on 11/29/22, posting a -1.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.92. The company report on September 29, 2022 that AZUL AIRLINES PARTNERS WITH FETCHERR TO PILOT DEMAND PREDICTION AND ALGO PRICING PLATFORM.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Airline innovator trials cutting-edge technology in an effort to increase revenue, optimize workflow and streamline the organization.

Azul Airlines, the largest airline in Brazil by departures and number of cities served, announced today that it became the first to pilot Fetcherr’s demand prediction and algorithm pricing technology. Since incorporating Fetcherr’s AI-native continuous pricing optimization system into its existing revenue management processes, Azul Airlines has already witnessed improved revenue performance and optimized workflows.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3647290 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Azul S.A. stands at 4.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.13%.

The market cap for AZUL stock reached $776.84 million, with 116.00 million shares outstanding and 111.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, AZUL reached a trading volume of 3647290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Azul S.A. [AZUL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZUL shares is $13.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZUL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Azul S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Azul S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azul S.A. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZUL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has AZUL stock performed recently?

Azul S.A. [AZUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, AZUL shares dropped by -17.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.30 for Azul S.A. [AZUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.75, while it was recorded at 7.06 for the last single week of trading, and 10.55 for the last 200 days.

Azul S.A. [AZUL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Azul S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Azul S.A. [AZUL]

Positions in Azul S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Azul S.A. [NYSE:AZUL] by around 4,803,136 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 4,917,626 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 24,095,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,816,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZUL stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 414,355 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 989,818 shares during the same period.