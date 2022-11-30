Market Analysts see Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] falling to $14. Time to buy?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.14%. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Plains All American Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results, Increases 2022 Guidance and Announces Multi-Year Capital Allocation Framework.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Nasdaq: PAA) and Plains GP Holdings (Nasdaq: PAGP) today reported third-quarter 2022 results and provided the following highlights and increase to 2022 guidance:.

Third-quarter Net income attributable to PAA of $384 million and Net cash provided by operating activities of $941 million.

Over the last 12 months, PAA stock rose by 27.94%. The one-year Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.81. The average equity rating for PAA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.77 billion, with 698.00 million shares outstanding and 452.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.36M shares, PAA stock reached a trading volume of 4337347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $14.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $14 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on PAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PAA Stock Performance Analysis:

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 4.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.71, while it was recorded at 12.30 for the last single week of trading, and 11.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.71 and a Gross Margin at +5.39. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PAA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. go to 8.70%.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,672 million, or 42.80% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 56,137,512, which is approximately -3.407% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 25,928,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $321.78 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $271.36 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly 5.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 23,601,523 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 20,748,500 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 251,531,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,881,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,033,962 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,394,423 shares during the same period.