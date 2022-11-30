Kidpik Corp. [PIK] Stock trading around $0.83 per share: What’s Next?

Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ: PIK] closed the trading session at $0.83 on 11/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.77, while the highest price level was $1.19. The company report on November 15, 2022 that KIDPIK Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) (“KIDPIK” or the “Company”), an online clothing subscription-based e-commerce company, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -86.84 percent and weekly performance of 35.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -35.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -58.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 185.42K shares, PIK reached to a volume of 3973998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kidpik Corp. [PIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIK shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kidpik Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

PIK stock trade performance evaluation

Kidpik Corp. [PIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.23. With this latest performance, PIK shares dropped by -35.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.21 for Kidpik Corp. [PIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2281, while it was recorded at 0.7363 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0584 for the last 200 days.

Kidpik Corp. [PIK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kidpik Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Kidpik Corp. [PIK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 12.30% of PIK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIK stocks are: BBR PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 350,180, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 25.10% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 20,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in PIK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16000.0 in PIK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Kidpik Corp. [NASDAQ:PIK] by around 355,488 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 14,694 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 30,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIK stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 355,485 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,796 shares during the same period.