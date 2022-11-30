Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] stock Downgrade by Truist analyst, price target now $30

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] closed the trading session at $38.20 on 11/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.075, while the highest price level was $38.42. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Appointment of New Director to its Board.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced that Oray Boston, Worldwide President of Trauma, Extremities, Craniomaxillofacial and Animal Health at DePuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, has been elected as a Director of the KDP Board, effective Nov. 14, 2022.

During his 30-year tenure at Johnson & Johnson that has included leadership positions in operations, sales and marketing, Boston led cross-functional and cross-sector teams that delivered commercial growth and differentiated innovation. Prior roles held by Boston included President of Global Biosurgery, Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Worldwide Vice President of Franchise Operations at Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson MedTech company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.64 percent and weekly performance of 2.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.40M shares, KDP reached to a volume of 6261281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on KDP stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KDP shares from 42 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 33.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

KDP stock trade performance evaluation

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.08. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.35 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.48, while it was recorded at 38.22 for the last single week of trading, and 37.32 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 7.00%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,265 million, or 54.10% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,193,943, which is approximately 7.618% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,605,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.96 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 5.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 372 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 70,284,015 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 59,489,118 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 636,333,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 766,106,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,095,331 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 8,864,047 shares during the same period.