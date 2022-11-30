Jefferies slashes price target on Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] – find out why.

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] closed the trading session at $135.20 on 11/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $134.77, while the highest price level was $137.35. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Valero Energy Corporation Elects Marie A. Ffolkes to Board of Directors.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, “Valero”) announced today that Marie A. Ffolkes has been elected as an independent director to Valero’s board of directors (the “Board”) and has joined the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, effective immediately.

Ms. Ffolkes is currently the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Axxelist LLC, a technology real estate company. She recently served as Chief Executive Officer of TriMark USA, LLC, a provider of design services, equipment, and supplies to the food services industry. Ms. Ffolkes has extensive experience in operations, international markets and multiple sectors, including industrial gas production and the automotive business. She previously served as President, Industrial Gases, Americas of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., and in various executive and senior management roles at Tenneco, Inc. and Johnson Controls International plc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 80.00 percent and weekly performance of -0.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, VLO reached to a volume of 4075546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $141.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VLO stock trade performance evaluation

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.56. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 98.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.14 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.07, while it was recorded at 137.93 for the last single week of trading, and 112.73 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.00 and a Gross Margin at +2.83. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,204 million, or 82.50% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,538,120, which is approximately -1.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,220,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.76 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.87 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 612 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 19,223,326 shares. Additionally, 548 investors decreased positions by around 24,863,406 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 268,070,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,157,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,906,837 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 2,175,238 shares during the same period.