Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] Revenue clocked in at $77.10 million, down -72.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUDI] gained 27.57% or 1.88 points to close at $8.70 with a heavy trading volume of 4352748 shares. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Debuts at the 24th China Hi-Tech Fair, Awarded 2022 Green Low-Carbon Factory by Wenzhou Bureau of Economy and Information Technology.

HUDI’s booth at CHTF.

It opened the trading session at $7.08, the shares rose to $8.86 and dropped to $6.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HUDI points out that the company has recorded -66.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 838.74K shares, HUDI reached to a volume of 4352748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 14.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for HUDI stock

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.88. With this latest performance, HUDI shares dropped by -60.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.64, while it was recorded at 7.16 for the last single week of trading, and 23.24 for the last 200 days.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.67 and a Gross Margin at +16.11. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.99.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of HUDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 18,371, which is approximately -2.711% of the company’s market cap and around 70.24% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 13,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in HUDI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $9000.0 in HUDI stock with ownership of nearly 780.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUDI] by around 937 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 3,696 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 28,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUDI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,662 shares during the same period.