GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] Revenue clocked in at $314.30 million, down -52.57% YTD: What’s Next?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] gained 11.33% or 0.63 points to close at $6.19 with a heavy trading volume of 3349288 shares. The company report on November 22, 2022 that GrowGeneration Announces 60th Location, Mount Holly, New Jersey Store Opening.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or “the Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers in the United States, today announced the opening of the Company’s newest store in Mount Holly, New Jersey on November 21, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005185/en/.

It opened the trading session at $5.56, the shares rose to $6.40 and dropped to $5.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRWG points out that the company has recorded 20.19% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -111.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, GRWG reached to a volume of 3349288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $5.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2022, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $12.50, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on GRWG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for GRWG stock

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, GRWG shares gained by 88.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.07 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 5.92 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.55 and a Gross Margin at +25.00. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14.

GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

There are presently around $167 million, or 47.60% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,966,589, which is approximately 2.318% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, holding 3,702,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.92 million in GRWG stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $20.85 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly -3.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrowGeneration Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 1,741,066 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 3,361,388 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 21,890,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,992,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 865,158 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 643,896 shares during the same period.