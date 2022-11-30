General Electric Company [GE] stock Resumed by Bernstein analyst, price target now $100

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] jumped around 0.19 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $85.66 at the close of the session, up 0.22%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that MediView and GE Healthcare to Bring Augmented Reality Solutions to Medical Imaging for the Interventional Space.

New collaboration seeks to advance precision care through intuitive visualization, remote collaboration and evidence-based insights.

GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, and MediView XR, Inc., a leading clinical augmented reality med-tech company, announced today their collaboration to integrate medical imaging into mixed reality solutions through the development of the OmnifyXR™ Interventional Suite System.1 MediView’s current technology platform leverages spatial computing and mixed reality, united with medical imaging in combining augmented reality visualization, seamless remote collaboration and evidence-based clinical insights.

General Electric Company stock is now -9.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GE Stock saw the intraday high of $85.92 and lowest of $84.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 103.73, which means current price is +42.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 4076249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Electric Company [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $85.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $108 to $113. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on GE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 47.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has GE stock performed recently?

General Electric Company [GE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.85 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.63, while it was recorded at 86.89 for the last single week of trading, and 77.92 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for General Electric Company [GE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 44.50%.

Insider trade positions for General Electric Company [GE]

There are presently around $66,611 million, or 71.90% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 91,068,909, which is approximately 5.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,108,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.38 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.64 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly -4.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

585 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 65,485,651 shares. Additionally, 728 investors decreased positions by around 59,326,891 shares, while 257 investors held positions by with 652,814,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 777,626,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,502,347 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 3,819,837 shares during the same period.