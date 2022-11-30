For Synchrony Financial [SYF], Analyst sees a rise to $42. What next?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] gained 2.36% on the last trading session, reaching $37.28 price per share at the time. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Synchrony to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian D. Doubles and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Brian J. Wenzel, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay will be made available on the Synchrony Investor Relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com.

Synchrony Financial represents 468.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.65 billion with the latest information. SYF stock price has been found in the range of $36.29 to $37.435.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 3263096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $40.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $45 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Underperform rating on SYF stock. On April 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SYF shares from 48 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for SYF stock

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.46, while it was recorded at 36.82 for the last single week of trading, and 34.51 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +91.94. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -8.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $16,435 million, or 99.58% of SYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,365,694, which is approximately -2.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 45,090,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.57 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -3.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 20,013,901 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 39,797,561 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 381,030,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,842,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,383,561 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,239,374 shares during the same period.