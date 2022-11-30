Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] fell -96.60% so far this year. What now?

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.1282 during the day while it closed the day at $0.12. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Esports Entertainment Group Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Revenue of $11.7 Million.

Hoboken, New Jersey–(Newsfile Corp. – October 13, 2022) – Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLP) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (NASDAQ: GMBLZ) (or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock has also gained 19.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GMBL stock has declined by -72.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.07% and lost -96.60% year-on date.

The market cap for GMBL stock reached $6.93 million, with 70.92 million shares outstanding and 66.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, GMBL reached a trading volume of 6858232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on GMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13.

GMBL stock trade performance evaluation

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.18. With this latest performance, GMBL shares dropped by -15.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.95 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1271, while it was recorded at 0.1137 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5185 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.40% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,154,302, which is approximately 982.429% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, holding 945,503 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in GMBL stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $100000.0 in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 3,671,926 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,301,246 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 278,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,251,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,424,300 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 197,694 shares during the same period.