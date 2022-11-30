Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] gain 1.44% so far this year. What now?

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.38%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Emerson Names Peter Zornio as Chief Technology Officer.

Proven automation and software leader Zornio to drive Emerson’s innovation, technology strategy.

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a global technology, software and automation leader, has appointed Peter Zornio as chief technology officer. Zornio, who previously served as chief technology officer for Emerson’s Automation Solutions business, will lead innovation strategy, overall product roadmap, technology and portfolio direction, central R&D functions, and industry standards across Emerson. He also joins Emerson’s Office of the Chief Executive, which helps develop and guide the company’s global business strategies.

Over the last 12 months, EMR stock rose by 3.80%. The one-year Emerson Electric Co. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.5.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.85 billion, with 590.80 million shares outstanding and 587.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, EMR stock reached a trading volume of 3354577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $105 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on EMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 47.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

EMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.66 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.61, while it was recorded at 95.31 for the last single week of trading, and 87.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Emerson Electric Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70.

Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

EMR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.00%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41,099 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,082,431, which is approximately 1.117% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,366,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.62 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.42 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 1.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 761 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 21,569,112 shares. Additionally, 768 investors decreased positions by around 23,878,671 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 390,338,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 435,786,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,459,904 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,175 shares during the same period.