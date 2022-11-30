Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Revenue clocked in at $5.36 billion, down -42.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] slipped around -0.93 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $74.85 at the close of the session, down -1.23%. The company report on November 27, 2022 that EDWARDS ANNOUNCES ONE-YEAR DATA ON TRANSFEMORAL TRANSCATHETER TRICUSPID VALVE REPLACEMENT.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) announced that one-year results on patients treated in the single-arm, prospective, global, multi-center TRISCEND study of the company’s EVOQUE transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement system demonstrated favorable safety, efficacy and quality-of-life outcomes. The data were presented during the late-breaking trials session at PCR London Valves 2022.

Patients enrolled in the TRISCEND study had symptomatic moderate or greater functional or degenerative tricuspid regurgitation (TR), despite optimal medical therapy. The TRISCEND study enrolled 176 patients, representing the largest dataset among transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement therapies.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock is now -42.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EW Stock saw the intraday high of $76.61 and lowest of $74.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 131.73, which means current price is +11.50% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, EW reached a trading volume of 6380195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $94.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on EW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 43.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has EW stock performed recently?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, EW shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.03 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.53, while it was recorded at 75.44 for the last single week of trading, and 97.09 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 10.64%.

Insider trade positions for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

There are presently around $38,005 million, or 84.70% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,402,436, which is approximately -5.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,911,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.81 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.01 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly -0.338% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 563 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 26,743,026 shares. Additionally, 580 investors decreased positions by around 28,356,616 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 452,648,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 507,748,404 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,601,199 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 2,010,972 shares during the same period.