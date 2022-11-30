Credit Suisse slashes price target on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] – find out why.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] price plunged by -2.30 percent to reach at -$4.07. The company report on November 28, 2022 that TI expands space-grade product portfolio with radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant plastic packages for missions from new space to deep space.

Engineers can use new ADCs and power semiconductors to increase thermal efficiency and reduce system size and weight while meeting radiation and reliability requirements.

Texas Instruments (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today announced an expansion in its portfolio of space-grade analog semiconductor products in highly reliable plastic packages for a diverse range of missions. TI developed a new device screening specification called space high-grade in plastic (SHP) for radiation-hardened products and introduced new analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) that meet the SHP qualification. TI also introduced new product families to the radiation-tolerant Space Enhanced Plastic (Space EP) portfolio. Compared to traditional ceramic packages, plastic packages offer a smaller footprint that enables designers to reduce system-level size, weight and power, and thus help reduce launch costs.

A sum of 5358787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.14M shares. Texas Instruments Incorporated shares reached a high of $176.03 and dropped to a low of $172.375 until finishing in the latest session at $173.00.

The one-year TXN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.66. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $171.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 4.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 92.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.24. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 10.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.60, while it was recorded at 175.73 for the last single week of trading, and 168.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

TXN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $133,024 million, or 86.70% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,221,995, which is approximately 0.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,190,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.01 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.51 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 0.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 992 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 35,625,557 shares. Additionally, 798 investors decreased positions by around 41,809,631 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 691,489,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,925,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,502,955 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,141,041 shares during the same period.