BofA Securities slashes price target on LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] – find out why.

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] gained 3.67% or 0.37 points to close at $10.46 with a heavy trading volume of 3932487 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that LXP Industrial Trust Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Raises Common Share Dividend for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 by 4.2%.

It opened the trading session at $10.06, the shares rose to $10.58 and dropped to $10.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LXP points out that the company has recorded -9.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, LXP reached to a volume of 3932487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for LXP Industrial Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for LXP in the course of the last twelve months was 75.88.

Trading performance analysis for LXP stock

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, LXP shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.39 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.69, while it was recorded at 10.30 for the last single week of trading, and 11.61 for the last 200 days.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.44 and a Gross Margin at +34.75. LXP Industrial Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +111.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.19.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

There are presently around $2,869 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 50,954,068, which is approximately -3.799% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 45,648,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $477.48 million in LXP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $399.43 million in LXP stock with ownership of nearly -2.996% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LXP Industrial Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE:LXP] by around 13,433,065 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 18,188,102 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 242,705,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,327,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LXP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,969,315 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 5,888,282 shares during the same period.