Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] is -17.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] surged by $2.07 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $84.525 during the day while it closed the day at $84.16. The company report on November 25, 2022 that Purolator partners with Best Buy to help make holiday shipping more seamless for consumers.

Company’s shipping drop-off and pick-up services now available at 101 Best Buy locations across Canada.

Today Purolator announced a nationwide partnership with Best Buy as part of Purolator’s plan to provide exceptional service to its customers this holiday season. The company also grew its workforce, added new agent partners to bring more shipping locations closer to consumers, expanded its fleet and rolled out more digital tools to make it quicker to send and track packages.

Best Buy Co. Inc. stock has also gained 18.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBY stock has inclined by 12.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.56% and lost -17.17% year-on date.

The market cap for BBY stock reached $18.37 billion, with 225.40 million shares outstanding and 200.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 4065537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $81.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $106 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 70.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

BBY stock trade performance evaluation

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.82. With this latest performance, BBY shares gained by 23.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.43 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.74, while it was recorded at 81.95 for the last single week of trading, and 79.92 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.79 and a Gross Margin at +22.32. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.42.

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 8.00%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,972 million, or 81.60% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,161,759, which is approximately 0.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,272,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in BBY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $935.16 million in BBY stock with ownership of nearly -5.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Best Buy Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 13,182,216 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 17,416,583 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 147,300,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,899,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,587,264 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 2,578,236 shares during the same period.