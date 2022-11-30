Baxter International Inc. [BAX] Stock trading around $55.34 per share: What’s Next?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] gained 0.27% or 0.15 points to close at $55.34 with a heavy trading volume of 3962056 shares. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Baxter to Present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through May 30, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $55.01, the shares rose to $55.86 and dropped to $54.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BAX points out that the company has recorded -27.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, BAX reached to a volume of 3962056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $63.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BAX stock. On April 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 88 to 77.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 148.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for BAX stock

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, BAX shares gained by 0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.70 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.92, while it was recorded at 55.63 for the last single week of trading, and 66.44 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 5.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

There are presently around $24,144 million, or 89.60% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 58,992,617, which is approximately -4.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,399,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.28 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 1.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

416 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 39,366,258 shares. Additionally, 527 investors decreased positions by around 34,721,196 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 362,198,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 436,286,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,153,092 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 7,174,106 shares during the same period.