AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Stock trading around $66.08 per share: What’s Next?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.99%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that C4X Discovery Holdings plc: C4XD signs exclusive global licence worth up to $402 million¹ with AstraZeneca for the development and commercialisation of NRF2 Activator programme.

C4XD is eligible to receive upfront and pre-clinical payments of $16 million, plus development and commercial milestones, and tiered mid-single digit royalties.

Agreement further substantiates C4XD’s scientific expertise and strategy through a third significant deal with a major pharmaceutical company.

Over the last 12 months, AZN stock rose by 19.00%. The one-year AstraZeneca PLC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.09. The average equity rating for AZN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $202.90 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 2.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.59M shares, AZN stock reached a trading volume of 3364973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $71.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 59.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

AZN Stock Performance Analysis:

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 12.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.61 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.78, while it was recorded at 66.12 for the last single week of trading, and 63.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AstraZeneca PLC Fundamentals:

AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AZN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 15.30%.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,589 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 75,385,016, which is approximately -12.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 52,246,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.01 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

468 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 42,945,594 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 51,537,570 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 428,961,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 523,444,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,451,573 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 9,786,302 shares during the same period.