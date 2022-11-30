Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] is -37.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] price plunged by -9.26 percent to reach at -$0.95. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Allogene Therapeutics R&D Showcase Features Hematologic and Solid Tumor Advances Across its AlloCAR T™ Platform.

Hematology Franchise: Lead CD19 and BCMA Programs Demonstrated Deep, Durable Responses.

CD19 Program: Phase 1 Studies Support Ongoing ALLO-501A Potentially Pivotal Phase 2 Trial in Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) Large B Cell Lymphoma (LBCL).

A sum of 4500362 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.75M shares. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $10.65 and dropped to a low of $9.11 until finishing in the latest session at $9.31.

The one-year ALLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.76. The average equity rating for ALLO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $9 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on ALLO stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ALLO shares from 30 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6776.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79.

ALLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.61. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -13.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.01 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.36, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -664.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.06. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -667.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.68.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

ALLO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $995 million, or 76.00% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 18,716,306, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,212,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.46 million in ALLO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $66.69 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly -14.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 12,645,809 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 6,824,512 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 87,452,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,922,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,575,965 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 234,609 shares during the same period.