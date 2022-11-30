AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $170

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] closed the trading session at $158.20 on 11/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $157.21, while the highest price level was $159.4299. The company report on November 25, 2022 that CIBC Launches 5 New CDRs (“Canadian Depositary Receipts”) on the NEO Exchange.

Expanded CDR lineup makes global investing easier than ever for Canadian investors – 35 CDRs now available.

NEO is proud to welcome CIBC back to the NEO Exchange with a suite of five new Canadian Depositary Receipts (“CDRs”) to expand their existing lineup to 35 global companies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.84 percent and weekly performance of 0.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, ABBV reached to a volume of 3554882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $159.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $178 to $162, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ABBV stock trade performance evaluation

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.00 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.91, while it was recorded at 159.09 for the last single week of trading, and 148.81 for the last 200 days.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to -0.40%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $194,134 million, or 70.90% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156,022,414, which is approximately 1.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,960,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.03 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.26 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 0.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbbVie Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,423 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 49,028,439 shares. Additionally, 1,326 investors decreased positions by around 45,735,807 shares, while 375 investors held positions by with 1,132,380,184 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,227,144,430 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,690,621 shares, while 131 institutional investors sold positions of 2,417,036 shares during the same period.