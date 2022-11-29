Wedbush lifts KeyCorp [KEY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] closed the trading session at $18.33 on 11/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.245, while the highest price level was $18.74. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Lift Up Westchester Receives $200,000 From KeyBank To Launch Career Center for Job Training and Advancement.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Lifting Up Westchester (LUW), a community-based, social services agency providing life changing support to our Westchester County residents in crisis, announces receipt of a two-year, $200,000 charitable grant from KeyBank Foundation to launch a new Career Center. The Center will take a holistic approach to strengthening people’s stability and self-sufficiency. The groundbreaking project will combine a variety of resources that will position LUW to help address a broader set of unique challenges individuals are experiencing in our community – the employment stability and wage advancement of extremely low-income and Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) individuals and people facing a variety of challenges to employment, housing, and living independently.

“Most people want to work but many have significant barriers to finding job opportunities. Our Center will focus on overcoming these barriers so Westchester residents can get back to work or find employment that better meets their needs. The Center will complement the existing employment programs in Westchester County by providing intense job readiness services that address the high barriers people with extremely low-income face every day, said Anahaita Kotval, LUW Chief Executive Officer. “The Center will provide access to a variety of services in one place that traditionally people have to seek from multiple agencies. For example, it is hard to look for new employment when you don’t have interview clothes, or don’t have a computer to fill out an application. We will walk hand-in-hand to help individuals get both the employment and the additional support they need for long-term stability. We are grateful that KeyBank shares our vision and has provided the funding to bring this holistic Center to fruition.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.75 percent and weekly performance of -1.50 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.45M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 5721910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $20.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $26 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20.50, while Piper Sandler kept a Underweight rating on KEY stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KEY shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.34.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.62 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.47, while it was recorded at 18.79 for the last single week of trading, and 19.37 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 0.72%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,355 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,811,610, which is approximately 0.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,008,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in KEY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $938.52 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 4.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

427 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 49,250,135 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 53,611,102 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 680,261,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,123,209 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,770,398 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,808,168 shares during the same period.