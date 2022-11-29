Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] loss -2.43% on the last trading session, reaching $95.30 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Airbnb to Participate at Web Summit.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Office, Nathan Blecharczyk, will speak at the Web Summit Technology Conference held in Lisbon on Thursday, November 3, beginning at 16:40pm CET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://youtu.be/vGsj1fwkZnI.

About AirbnbAirbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

Airbnb Inc. represents 638.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $59.50 billion with the latest information. ABNB stock price has been found in the range of $94.81 to $98.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, ABNB reached a trading volume of 5133269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $131.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 4.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for ABNB stock

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -14.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.24 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.94, while it was recorded at 96.12 for the last single week of trading, and 124.34 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 20.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $24,029 million, or 64.30% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,260,539, which is approximately 10.212% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,929,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.8 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.75 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 9.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 24,775,742 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 28,719,121 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 198,648,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,143,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,474,612 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 2,862,736 shares during the same period.