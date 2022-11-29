Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] moved down -2.04: Why It’s Important

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ: WBA] loss -2.04% on the last trading session, reaching $40.81 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Walgreens Boots Alliance Strengthens Commitment to Expand Disability Representation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Company Redesigns Annual Incentive to Include a Disability Representation Metric; Forms Partnership with Neurodiversity in the Workplace™.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) today announced it is strengthening its commitment to increasing the representation of people with disabilities at all levels across the company’s U.S. segments and redesigning its annual bonus plan in the U.S. to include a disability representation metric to drive this commitment. The company will be the first in the S&P 500 to include disability representation as a separate, standalone metric within a disclosed incentive plan.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. represents 864.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.32 billion with the latest information. WBA stock price has been found in the range of $40.635 to $41.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.79M shares, WBA reached a trading volume of 4687773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBA shares is $41.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $43 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on WBA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBA in the course of the last twelve months was 69.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for WBA stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, WBA shares gained by 14.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.11 for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.64, while it was recorded at 41.32 for the last single week of trading, and 40.44 for the last 200 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. go to 1.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [WBA]

There are presently around $20,442 million, or 59.60% of WBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,574,698, which is approximately 1.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,812,727 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in WBA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.18 billion in WBA stock with ownership of nearly 6.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 568 institutional holders increased their position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. [NASDAQ:WBA] by around 32,375,208 shares. Additionally, 623 investors decreased positions by around 33,412,178 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 435,121,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,909,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBA stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,402,014 shares, while 176 institutional investors sold positions of 9,677,932 shares during the same period.