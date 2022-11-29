Volta Inc. [VLTA] fell -92.47% so far this year. What now?

Volta Inc. [NYSE: VLTA] price plunged by -4.79 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on November 25, 2022 that Volta Inc. Receives Notice from NYSE Regarding Trading Share Price Listing Rule.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA, VLTA WS) (“Volta” or the “Company”), an industry-leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging and media company, today announced that it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the Company’s Class A Common Stock is not in compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standard because the average closing price was less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. The notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company’s Class A Common Stock from the NYSE.

The Company plans to notify the NYSE by December 8, 2022, that it intends to cure the stock price deficiency and regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements. The Company can regain compliance at any time within the six-month period following receipt of the NYSE notice if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period the Company has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. The Company intends to consider available alternatives, including, but not limited to, a reverse stock split, subject to stockholder approval no later than at the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders, if necessary to cure the stock price non-compliance. Under the NYSE’s rules, if the Company determines that it will cure the stock price deficiency by taking an action that will require stockholder approval at its next annual meeting of stockholders, the price condition will be deemed cured if the price promptly exceeds $1.00 per share, and the price remains above that level for at least the following 30 trading days.

A sum of 5747579 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.35M shares. Volta Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5862 and dropped to a low of $0.53 until finishing in the latest session at $0.55.

The one-year VLTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.55. The average equity rating for VLTA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Volta Inc. [VLTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLTA shares is $1.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLTA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Volta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Volta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5.50 to $2.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on VLTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volta Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

VLTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Volta Inc. [VLTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.04. With this latest performance, VLTA shares dropped by -47.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.46 for Volta Inc. [VLTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1086, while it was recorded at 0.5842 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2608 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Volta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volta Inc. [VLTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -824.20 and a Gross Margin at -10.98. Volta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -856.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.44.

Volta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Volta Inc. [VLTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25 million, or 26.60% of VLTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLTA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,053,141, which is approximately -1.553% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,504,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.6 million in VLTA stocks shares; and EVOLUTION WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $2.73 million in VLTA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Volta Inc. [NYSE:VLTA] by around 3,212,630 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 4,068,850 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 37,384,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,665,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLTA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 783,562 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 849,085 shares during the same period.