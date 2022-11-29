Visa Inc. [V] stock Reiterated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $260

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] loss -1.18% on the last trading session, reaching $211.26 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Visa Announces Leadership Transition.

Ryan McInerney, President since 2013, to become CEO effective February 1, 2023.

Current CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. to become Executive Chairman of the Board after McInerney’s appointment.

Visa Inc. represents 2.08 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $395.28 billion with the latest information. V stock price has been found in the range of $210.65 to $214.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, V reached a trading volume of 10229348 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Visa Inc. [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $247.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $230 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $282, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on V stock. On April 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 283 to 239.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 5.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 26.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for V stock

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.79 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.45, while it was recorded at 210.69 for the last single week of trading, and 205.00 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.38 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.38.

Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Visa Inc. [V]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 16.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Visa Inc. [V]

There are presently around $331,574 million, or 98.90% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,236,910, which is approximately 0.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 123,015,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.99 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.89 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -0.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,476 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 70,667,600 shares. Additionally, 1,510 investors decreased positions by around 54,360,837 shares, while 353 investors held positions by with 1,444,478,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,569,506,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,172,105 shares, while 142 institutional investors sold positions of 6,015,083 shares during the same period.