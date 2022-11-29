V.F. Corporation [VFC] Revenue clocked in at $11.79 billion, down -55.74% YTD: What’s Next?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] loss -5.62% or -1.93 points to close at $32.41 with a heavy trading volume of 5306412 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that VF Corporation Releases Fiscal Year 2022 Annual Profile on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action (IDEA).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Launches Global Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Council to advance VF’s diversity and inclusion goals, strategy, and advancements.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), a leading portfolio of active-lifestyle brands including Vans®, The North Face®, Timberland® and Dickies®, today published its Annual Profile on Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Action (IDEA) covering the company’s fiscal year 2022 (FY22).

It opened the trading session at $34.23, the shares rose to $34.44 and dropped to $32.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VFC points out that the company has recorded -35.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 5306412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $33.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $52 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $58, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 71 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07.

Trading performance analysis for VFC stock

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.03. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 18.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.02, while it was recorded at 33.31 for the last single week of trading, and 45.02 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 0.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $12,360 million, or 90.20% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,449,657, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,829,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in VFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.08 billion in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -4.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 360 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 23,083,243 shares. Additionally, 392 investors decreased positions by around 22,658,463 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 335,612,967 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,354,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,435,783 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 5,979,524 shares during the same period.