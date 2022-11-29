Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] Revenue clocked in at $116.40 million, down -86.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] loss -30.90% or -0.07 points to close at $0.16 with a heavy trading volume of 6186330 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Troika Media Group Inc. Reports Record Revenue of $120 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million for its Quarter Ended September 30, 2022; Adds Additional Depth to Board of Directors.

Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) (“TMG”), a consumer engagement and customer acquisition solutions group, today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2022. TMG is a professional services company that architects and builds enterprise value in consumer brands to generate scalable performance driven revenue growth. The Company delivers three solutions pillars: TMG CREATES brands and experiences and CONNECTS consumers through emerging technology products and ecosystems to deliver PERFORMANCE based measurable business outcomes.

It opened the trading session at $0.198, the shares rose to $0.198 and dropped to $0.1539, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRKA points out that the company has recorded -83.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 27.27% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 724.53K shares, TRKA reached to a volume of 6186330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRKA shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRKA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

Trading performance analysis for TRKA stock

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.47. With this latest performance, TRKA shares dropped by -45.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRKA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.42 for Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2965, while it was recorded at 0.2207 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6824 for the last 200 days.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.26 and a Gross Margin at +21.63. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.18.

Troika Media Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.00% of TRKA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRKA stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 2,040,200, which is approximately 0.196% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,396,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in TRKA stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $60000.0 in TRKA stock with ownership of nearly 6.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Troika Media Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TRKA] by around 423,632 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 85,754 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,236,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,745,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRKA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 373,652 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 50,708 shares during the same period.