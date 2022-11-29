The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell -7.00% so far this year. What now?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] price plunged by -1.07 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on November 16, 2022 that As Temperatures Dip, Wendy’s Drops New Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches and Garlic Fries.

Irresistible combination of comfort food flavors joins mouthwatering Made to Crave lineup.

Wendy’s® all-new Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, Italian Mozzarella Cheeseburger and Garlic Fries are bringing bold and savory innovation to menus this winter. Stacked in your favor with flavor, this match made in Italian heaven will fulfill your comfort food cravings and leave you satis-fried.

A sum of 5047532 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.22M shares. The Wendy’s Company shares reached a high of $22.525 and dropped to a low of $22.15 until finishing in the latest session at $22.18.

The one-year WEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.86. The average equity rating for WEN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $23.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $22, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 76.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

WEN Stock Performance Analysis:

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.02. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 7.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.17 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.18, while it was recorded at 21.89 for the last single week of trading, and 20.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Wendy’s Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.38 and a Gross Margin at +30.19. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

WEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 9.87%.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,376 million, or 71.90% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,608,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.56 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $330.42 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -2.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 14,639,160 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 14,470,142 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 123,111,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 152,220,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,391,391 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,171,603 shares during the same period.