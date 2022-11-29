The Boeing Company [BA] Stock trading around $171.83 per share: What’s Next?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] loss -3.66% on the last trading session, reaching $171.83 price per share at the time. The company report on November 28, 2022 that ViaSat-3 Satellite Completes Final Integrated Satellite Test.

Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, announced today the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite has completed its Final Integrated Satellite Test (FIST) and has now progressed to the Flight Final phase of integration where it is undergoing final build-up to its flight configuration.

FIST is designed to test all the satellite’s payload and bus systems to confirm they function properly following the stresses of mechanical environmental testing, which simulated the launch of the spacecraft. The satellite had already successfully completed mechanical environmental testing and thermal vacuum testing that simulated vacuum and extreme hot and cold conditions of space where the satellite will operate during its expected 15-year lifetime. FIST provided confirmation that the satellite continued to perform as designed following the mechanical and thermal stresses of the prior test phases.

The Boeing Company represents 596.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $101.03 billion with the latest information. BA stock price has been found in the range of $171.70 to $177.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 5353247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Boeing Company [BA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $188.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $170, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BA stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BA shares from 219 to 209.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64.

Trading performance analysis for BA stock

The Boeing Company [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, BA shares gained by 22.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.95, while it was recorded at 174.10 for the last single week of trading, and 157.89 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $58,604 million, or 58.30% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,200,241, which is approximately 1.506% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NEWPORT TRUST CO, holding 44,977,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.73 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.57 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly -0.876% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 843 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 19,479,596 shares. Additionally, 869 investors decreased positions by around 17,443,477 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 304,132,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,056,016 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,585,851 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 5,815,989 shares during the same period.