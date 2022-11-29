T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Is Currently -0.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.76% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.72%. The company report on November 23, 2022 that An Appetite for Awareness: “Food Donations at Local Foodbanks Are at an All Time Low”.

A local food bank representative in Washington estimates they are short as much as 4 million pounds of food right now compared to previous years and need your help. Here’s how T-Mobile is giving back by donating 2 Million Meals* to Feeding America® and helping connect employees and customers to other nonprofits.

The holidays are a time of gratitude and giving, and this year T-Mobile is making sure its customers and employees have every opportunity to get in the spirit. This Giving Season, the Un-carrier is teaming up with Feeding America, the largest nonprofit working with 200 food banks across the country and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs to end hunger in the United States. Due to the pandemic, unemployment and food insecurity soared, leading 53 million people to turn to food banks and community programs last year to help put food on the table at home. That’s why the company has announced it will be donating up to 2 million meals ($200,000 value) to Feeding America through the T-Mobile Tuesdays App on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Over the last 12 months, TMUS stock rose by 32.04%. The one-year T-Mobile US Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.04. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $188.34 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 589.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, TMUS stock reached a trading volume of 4908982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $176.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 97.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.72. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.83 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 141.94, while it was recorded at 150.51 for the last single week of trading, and 135.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

TMUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 56.21%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $83,873 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,808,589, which is approximately 2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,976,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.29 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.96 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 624 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 35,426,465 shares. Additionally, 447 investors decreased positions by around 35,702,374 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 488,394,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 559,523,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,262,708 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,526,557 shares during the same period.