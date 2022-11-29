Susquehanna slashes price target on CSX Corporation [CSX] – find out why.

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] traded at a low on 11/25/22, posting a -0.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.02. The company report on November 10, 2022 that CSX Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing to Address Stephens Annual Investment Conference.

This address will be broadcast live via webcast at http://investors.csx.com. A replay will be available following the conclusion of this event. This announcement, as well as additional financial information, is available on the company’s website at http://investors.csx.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5838389 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CSX Corporation stands at 1.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.33%.

The market cap for CSX stock reached $67.00 billion, with 2.12 billion shares outstanding and 2.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.61M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 5838389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corporation [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $32.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $38 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.76 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.93, while it was recorded at 31.64 for the last single week of trading, and 31.92 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 11.27%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $50,081 million, or 76.10% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 184,938,921, which is approximately -0.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 137,888,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.42 billion in CSX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.15 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -10.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 644 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 83,877,872 shares. Additionally, 624 investors decreased positions by around 117,182,332 shares, while 303 investors held positions by with 1,362,994,789 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,564,054,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,829,418 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 7,385,770 shares during the same period.