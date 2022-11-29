Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] moved down -11.12: Why It’s Important

Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE: SI] closed the trading session at $25.90 on 11/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.185, while the highest price level was $28.79. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Silvergate Provides Statement on Minimal Exposure to BlockFi.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (the “Company” or “Silvergate”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital asset industry, today announced a business update, citing that its deposit relationship with BlockFi Inc. (“BlockFi”) is limited to less than $20 million of its total deposits from all digital asset customers as of November 28, 2022.

BlockFi is not a custodian for Silvergate’s bitcoin-collateralized SEN Leverage loans, which to date have continued to perform as expected with zero losses and no forced liquidations. Silvergate has no investments in BlockFi.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -82.52 percent and weekly performance of 4.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -54.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -71.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, SI reached to a volume of 5467788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SI shares is $51.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Silvergate Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $72 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Silvergate Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $108 to $64, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SI stock. On October 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SI shares from 115 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvergate Capital Corporation is set at 4.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 73.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for SI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.24.

SI stock trade performance evaluation

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, SI shares dropped by -54.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.51 for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.00, while it was recorded at 26.54 for the last single week of trading, and 88.17 for the last 200 days.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.62. Silvergate Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvergate Capital Corporation go to 33.80%.

Silvergate Capital Corporation [SI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $641 million, or 80.20% of SI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,898,115, which is approximately -0.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,111,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.7 million in SI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $43.7 million in SI stock with ownership of nearly 6.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Silvergate Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Silvergate Capital Corporation [NYSE:SI] by around 2,780,356 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 2,628,099 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 19,346,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,755,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SI stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,183,064 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 322,310 shares during the same period.