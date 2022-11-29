Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $85

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] loss -0.58% on the last trading session, reaching $96.90 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Missile Defense Agency demonstrate new layered missile defense capability.

Japan intercepts targets with Raytheon Missiles & Defense’s SM-3® Block IB and SM-3 Block IIA.

During a demonstration here, Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force successfully intercepted short and medium-range ballistic missile targets with SM-3® Block IB and SM-3 Block IIA interceptors. This is the first time a non-U.S. maritime service intercepted targets with both variants of interceptors and it is the first time a Japanese ship fired SM-3 Block IIA. The demonstration was conducted in partnership with the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. Both types of interceptors are made by Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation represents 1.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $142.04 billion with the latest information. RTX stock price has been found in the range of $96.46 to $98.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 4661898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $104.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on RTX stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RTX shares from 110 to 111.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 755.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for RTX stock

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.45, while it was recorded at 96.91 for the last single week of trading, and 93.64 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +19.42. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 11.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $114,759 million, or 80.90% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 128,948,572, which is approximately -0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 123,174,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.94 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.53 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,095 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 32,666,832 shares. Additionally, 1,049 investors decreased positions by around 43,691,604 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 1,107,948,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,184,306,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,825,399 shares, while 171 institutional investors sold positions of 8,344,476 shares during the same period.