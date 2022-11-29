QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $150

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] slipped around -3.91 points on Monday, while shares priced at $119.54 at the close of the session, down -3.17%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that C-V2X: A New Era of Smart Transportation in the United States [White Paper].

We certainly love our cars – we celebrate driving in books, movies, and music. But our transportation system faces challenges in the immediate and long-term future – potholes in the road ahead. These challenges include finding ways to increase safety and control costs, while simultaneously building towards a transportation future that is sustainable, equitable, and aligned with long-term economic growth.

Fortunately, at the heart of the automotive industry lies a historied and vibrant culture of innovation. And one particular innovation – cellular-vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technology – has the potential to move us forward in addressing many of these challenges.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock is now -34.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QCOM Stock saw the intraday high of $123.45 and lowest of $118.845 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 193.58, which means current price is +17.28% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.30M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 7085542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $149.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $170, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has QCOM stock performed recently?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.70, while it was recorded at 122.40 for the last single week of trading, and 136.57 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.49 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.78.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to -7.47%.

Insider trade positions for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $97,264 million, or 74.20% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,549,542, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,719,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.89 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.69 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,160 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 36,280,934 shares. Additionally, 1,025 investors decreased positions by around 36,833,005 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 740,541,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 813,655,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,525,098 shares, while 165 institutional investors sold positions of 2,084,262 shares during the same period.