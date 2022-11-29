NiSource Inc. [NI] is -1.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.3275 during the day while it closed the day at $27.22. The company report on November 28, 2022 that One year after launch, over 400,000 customers have downloaded the NiSource operating companies’ mobile apps.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Columbia Gas and NIPSCO customers use the apps for bill payments, managing enrollments, examining usage and a variety of other functions.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), one of the largest fully-regulated utility companies in the United States, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the launch of the Columbia Gas and NIPSCO mobile apps by its operating companies. The apps are available for both Apple and Android products.

NiSource Inc. stock has also gained 3.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NI stock has declined by -10.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.29% and lost -1.41% year-on date.

The market cap for NI stock reached $10.90 billion, with 406.50 million shares outstanding and 404.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 5751532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $29.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NI stock. On February 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NI shares from 29 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

NI stock trade performance evaluation

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.64 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.94, while it was recorded at 27.01 for the last single week of trading, and 28.96 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.71 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.41.

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NiSource Inc. [NI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 6.36%.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,379 million, or 94.80% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,224,392, which is approximately -2.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,079,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in NI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $618.79 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly -12.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 267 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 31,897,723 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 42,278,357 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 307,117,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,293,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,839,637 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,695,158 shares during the same period.