New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock Resumed by Wedbush analyst, price target now $10

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] loss -1.90% or -0.18 points to close at $9.28 with a heavy trading volume of 8340836 shares. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Nexstar Media Group and PBF Energy Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Sabre and Nu Skin Enterprises to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, December 1:.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASD:NXST) will replace Sabre Corp. (NASD:SABR) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sabre will replace Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is acquiring Flagstar Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Sabre has a market capitalization more representative of the small-cap market space.

It opened the trading session at $9.33, the shares rose to $9.41 and dropped to $9.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NYCB points out that the company has recorded -6.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.89M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 8340836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $10.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $11, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.04.

Trading performance analysis for NYCB stock

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.01, while it was recorded at 9.40 for the last single week of trading, and 9.82 for the last 200 days.

An analysis of insider ownership at New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]

There are presently around $2,757 million, or 64.40% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,788,531, which is approximately -1.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.66% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,302,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.13 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $204.8 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -6.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 22,059,055 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 21,645,539 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 253,400,947 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,105,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,810,223 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,632,936 shares during the same period.