NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] Is Currently 144.27 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] price surged by 144.27 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on November 28, 2022 that NanoVibronix Receives FDA 510(k) Premarket Clearance for PainShield Plus.

Achieves Key Milestone to Advance Commercialization.

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company’s proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of its PainShield® MD PLUS, its dual-actuator ultrasound pain therapy device.

A sum of 23553942 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 361.05K shares. NanoVibronix Inc. shares reached a high of $0.645 and dropped to a low of $0.27 until finishing in the latest session at $0.63.

The average equity rating for NAOV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

NAOV Stock Performance Analysis:

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 110.90. With this latest performance, NAOV shares gained by 50.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.73 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4095, while it was recorded at 0.3338 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6300 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NanoVibronix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -335.28 and a Gross Margin at +45.43. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -842.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -328.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -169.51.

NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.30% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 651,241, which is approximately -0.003% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., holding 248,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in NAOV stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 121,035 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 94,780 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,259,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,474,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,075 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.