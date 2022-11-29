Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] Revenue clocked in at $1.49 billion, down -28.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] gained 9.86% on the last trading session, reaching $7.24 price per share at the time. The company report on November 25, 2022 that Melco Announces Provisional Award of Gaming Concession.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco commented, “We are honored to have been selected and granted a provisional award for the concession to operate gaming in Macau and would like to thank the Macau government for running a smooth and transparent process. We are committed to Macau and its development as Asia’s premier tourist destination.”.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited represents 462.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.18 billion with the latest information. MLCO stock price has been found in the range of $6.70 to $7.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, MLCO reached a trading volume of 9128617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MLCO shares from 7.84 to 7.73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13.

Trading performance analysis for MLCO stock

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.56. With this latest performance, MLCO shares gained by 48.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.38 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.47, while it was recorded at 6.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.42 for the last 200 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.97 and a Gross Margin at -1.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]

There are presently around $1,286 million, or 43.40% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 29,570,341, which is approximately 13.845% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 19,201,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.02 million in MLCO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $79.87 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly 14.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 31,868,213 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 28,467,073 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 117,348,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,683,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,983,467 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,392,754 shares during the same period.